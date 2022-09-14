The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Bizarre Bops

The Handmaid’s Tale novel was initially written and published in the mid-1980s and set in an alternate 1990s timeline. But the adaptation on Hulu has deliberately set itself in the present day, referencing our current pop culture landscape. The soundtrack has been essential in doing that, with songs from the past fifty years, and sometimes highly recent, to show what does and doesn’t make it into Gilead. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 soundtrack continues that tradition, with an extra dose of dystopian juxtaposition as June’s mental health deteriorates.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finally moved June out of Gilead and into Canada, allowing the world to be wider than the edges of her bonnet. Even before the show progressed, older songs from traditional pop culture would find their way into the soundtrack. But as she continues to live in Canada and experiences ongoing PTSD, songs have gone from reminders of how this is the current world to ironic commentary on her mental state.

Season 5 also begins after her murder of Fred Waterford, which has become both a blessing and a curse, as she deals with her horror at what she did, warring with her moral sense of justice. That makes this season’s soundtrack as much a ghoulish disconnect from reality as snarky commentary on it.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 1 “Morning”

“All I Have To Do Is Dream” by The Every Brothers

“Getting’ Happy” by Dolly Parton

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 2 “Ballet”

“Always My Forever” by Mike Mains

“Sleeping Beauty Op. 66” by Andre Previn & London Symphony

