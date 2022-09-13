Here's The Handmaid's Tale Recap You Need Before Watching Season 5

I mean, it's creepy.
With filming delays since 2020, The Handmaid’s Tale has been on an irregular schedule, with two years between Seasons 3 and 4 and 18 months between Seasons 4 and 5. Let’s recap what happened in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 to jog everyone’s memories.
June began at the Keyes' farm, where she radicalized teen Wife, Esther. Recaptured by Lydia, she escaped to Chicago before fleeing to Canada. There, she testified against the Waterfords, but they cut a deal. In revenge, she slaughtered Fred, aided by ex-Handmaids.