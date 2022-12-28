A New The Circle Contestant Is Catfishing As Her Ex-Boyfriend

Warning: Light spoilers for The Circle Season 5 follow. The Circle fans have seen players catfish as their husband, their girlfriend, even their daughter, but Billie-Jean Blackett is pulling the ultimate catfish move in Season 5. The U.K. model and presenter is pretending to be her own ex-boyfriend, Bruno. And honestly, her reason for bringing her ex into the game makes a lot of sense. Here’s everything to know about Billie-Jean Blackett, one of The Circle Season 5’s biggest catfishes.

Much like her fellow competitor Xanthi, Billie-Jean didn’t want her looks to be used against her in The Circle. But she took it several steps further than just pretending to be a preschool teacher instead of a model. Billie-Jean flipped the script to play the game as Bruno, a London-based model who also happens to be her ex. She argued that male models aren’t looked down upon in the same way female models are, which is why she wanted to play the game as a man.

And the facade seemed to pay off at the start of the season. Billie-Jean made sure Bruno didn’t stand out as a major threat at the beginning of the game, but the model also didn’t really seem to form strong alliances with the other players right away either. Season 5 could go either way for Billie-Jean/Bruno — here’s what to know about the British bombshell as you watch all the drama play out.

The Circle Season 5’s Billie Jean Blackett’s Age

As she said in her intro, Billie-Jean was 25 while filming The Circle.

The Circle Season 5’s Billie Jean Blackett’s Job

Along with modeling, Billie-Jean is also a radio presenter and DJ. She hosts a regular two-hour block on Flex FM in the U.K. on Fridays and DJs at numerous parties.

The Circle Season 5’s Billie Jean Blackett’s Instagram

Billie-Jean’s Instagram shows she really is the it-girl of the U.K. Between glamorous modeling shots and photo shoots, she posts a ton of party pics from clubs where she DJs. But don’t go looking for Bruno — he doesn’t make an appearance on her IG grid at all.