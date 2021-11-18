Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and regardless of how you plan to celebrate your family’s traditions, there’s nothing better than a Thanksgiving playlist to bring on the holiday spirit. Whether you’re hosting your own Friendsgiving this year, flying solo, or traveling home to spend time with family and friends while dodging questions about your relationship status, there’s no better way to bring on the gratitude than with these 20 song lyrics for Instagram captions. Trust me, these songs will seriously inspire the fire caption you’ll use for your Thanksgiving ‘gram.

Turns out, there aren’t that many songs that are about Thanksgiving itself, but there are plenty of lyrics everyone knows and loves about expressing gratitude, counting blessings, and giving thanks for those that make the world we live in a little more bearable. And let’s get real, isn’t that what this holiday is really about?

The truth is, Thanksgiving is seriously underrated. With Christmas and Halloween getting all of the attention around this time of year, there’s one thing Thanksgiving totally wins at: relaxation. What’s better than stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes only to pass out on the couch a few hours later while watching a wholesome movie with the fam? Well, thank me later because these lyrics might have your followers counting blessings of their own.

1. Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”

“So, look what I got / Look at what you taught me / And for that, I say / Thank you, next / Thank you, next / I'm so grateful for my ex.”

2. Ed Sheeran — "Perfect"

"I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms / Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song / I have faith in what I see.”

3. Big Sean — “Blessings”

“Blessings on blessings on blessings / Look at my life, man, that's lessons on lessons on lessons.”

4. Sister Sledge — “We Are Family”

“Here's what we call our golden rule / Have faith in you and the things you do/ You won't go wrong.”

5. Taylor Swift — “All Too Well”

“I walked through the door with you / the air was cold / but something about it felt like home somehow.”

6. Taylor Swift — “Best Day”

“Don't know how long it's gonna take to feel okay, But I know I had the best day with you today.”

7. Ray Charles — “Sweet Potato Pie”

“I feel fine today, I'm walking on cloud nine today / I'm over that line today / Happiness is finally mine today.”

8. Josh Groban — “Thankful”

“It's up to us, to be the change / And even though this world needs so much more / There's so much to be thankful for.”

9. Aretha Franklin — “Be Grateful”

“I am grateful for the things you’ve done / yes, I am grateful for the victories we’ve won.”

10. Rita Ora — “Grateful”

“I'm grateful for the wrong ones / Made me appreciate the right ones.”

11. Stevie Wonder — “Thank You Love”

“My baby, thank you love / With all my heart and soul, I thank you love / Each day that comes and goes, I thank you love.”

12. Kanye West — “Hey Mama”

“I wanna scream so loud for you, 'cause I'm so proud of you / Let me tell you what I'm about to do (hey mama) / You know I love you so I never let you go.”

13. Twista ft. Faith Evans — “Hope”

“'Cause I'm hopeful, yes, I am / Hopeful for today/Take this music and use it Let it take you away.”

14. 2Pac — “Dear Mama”

“You just working with the scraps you was given / And mama made miracles every Thanksgiving.”

15. Kanye West — “Family Business”

“Now that you’re gone, it hit us / Super hard on Thankgiving and Christmas, this can’t be right.”

16. JAY-Z and Kanye West — “No Church in the Wild”

“Lies on the lips of a priest / Thanksgiving disguised as a feast.”

17. The Beatles — “Thank You Girl”

“Thank you girl for loving me / The way that you do / That's the kind of love / That is too good to be true.”

18. Ariana Grande — “sweetener”

"When life deals us cards / Make everything taste like it is salt / Then you come through like the sweetener you are / To bring the bitter taste to a halt."

19. Meghan Trainor ft. R. City — "Thank You"

"You keep me humble, keep me focused everyday / You know how to put a smile on my face / When I think about you, all my worries fade."