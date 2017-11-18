16 Movies To Watch On Netflix Thanksgiving Weekend With The Whole Fam

Thanksgiving really is one of the most underrated holidays of the year. People always talk about how they love Halloween or Christmas, but the thing about both of those holidays is that they involve... moving. On Thanksgiving, all you have to do is stuff your face with turkey and then pass out on a couch — which, TBH, sounds like an ideal day. The only thing you really have to worry about is what to watch while you digest all those mashed potatoes. Thankfully, Netflix is here to make that a little easier. Here are some Netflix movies to watch on Thanksgiving this year.

While other holidays have a ton of big movies centered around them, Thanksgiving kind of stands alone without getting much love from Hollywood. Even though it’s a perfect holiday to laze about with your fam and put on a feel-good flick, there just aren’t that many Thanksgiving-themed movies out there. So, instead of looking for a movie themed around Turkey Day, the key to picking something festive on Netflix to stream is all about finding a wholesome movie the entire family will love that gives off that cozy, autumnal vibe. After you grab a slice of pumpkin pie, suggest one of these movies for some post-dinner bonding time.

1. Lady Bird (2017)

IAC Films

Families don’t always get along, but regardless of fights or friction, they still have a deep love for one another. That’s a big part of Thanksgiving, and it’s also at the core of Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age dramedy. Lady Bird is filled with relatable truths about the fights parents and their children get into, but there’s also more than enough humor to keep the mood light, up until the tearjerker ending.

2. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

A quirky comedy about a foster child bonding with a reclusive father figure in the New Zealand woods, Hunt for the Wilderpeople will hit home for many families at Thanksgiving, but especially foster families. The adventure-filled movie is packed with the rustic vibes of fall as a young boy and an older man traverse the bush together after a series of mishaps.

3. Addams Family Values (1993)

If you’re still clinging to the last bit of spooky season, Addams Family Values is the perfect Thanksgiving movie selection. The kooky comedy is filled with laugh-out-loud gags and witty one-liners that will have the whole family giggling, plus the climactic Thanksgiving play makes it a super timely choice.

4. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence’s chemistry is undeniable in this Oscar-winning romantic drama, and its Pennsylvania setting totally delivers the cozy fall aesthetic you’re looking for after a Thanksgiving dinner. Football games also play a major part in the plot, which just adds to the overall Turkey Day vibe.

5. Stuart Little (1999)

When it comes to pleasing everyone from toddlers to grandparents, nothing beats this feel-good flick. Stuart Little is a movie that’s all about family, so watching it with your loved ones is guaranteed to give you the warm fuzzies.

6. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

STX Entertainment

You just can’t beat a coming-of-age story that combines humor and heart, and Hailee Steinfeld’s teen dramedy is a perfect example of that. The movie is packed with relatable truths and laugh-out-loud jokes as Steinfeld’s character Nadine struggles to find her place.

7. Something Borrowed (2011)

Sometimes you just want to watch a silly rom-com with a star-studded cast, and if that’s the mood you're in this holiday season, then press play on Something Borrowed. All of the gossip, inside jokes, and cute exchanges between the friend group in the movie will have you feeling like you’re just hanging out with your besties, and the dramatic love triangle will have everyone totally captivated.

8. Enola Holmes (2020)

Looking to solve a mystery? For those families who love to puzzle out intricate clues or are just fans of all things British, Netflix’s take on Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister will be right up your alley. It’s got rollicking adventure, whip-smart quips, and so many twists and turns that you’ll snap right out of that turkey coma.

9. School of Rock (2003)

There’s nothing like a good laugh after a huge Thanksgiving feast, and Jack Black’s academic musical fires off a joke a minute. Plus, you’ll be singing all the super-catchy rock songs for weeks after you watch. Basically, it’s everything you’d want in a feel-good film everyone can enjoy.

10. Moxie (2021)

If you’ve got a family of feminists, Amy Poehler’s 2021 dramedy Moxie is an absolute must-watch. The fiery flick is about a shy high schooler who breaks out of her shell after starting a feminist zine that shakes up the social order at her school. It’s got all the jokes, twists, and attitude that you want in a family movie.

11. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Looking for something animated for the kids that will also keep the adults super entertained? The Mitchells vs. the Machines has your back. The vibrant cartoon movie about a dysfunctional family trying to stop a robot invasion will have the little ones in your fam glued to the screen, and its super-witty writing and truly hilarious jokes will have everyone laughing along.

12. Wine Country (2019)

Netflix

The perfect pairing for your post-dinner glass of wine is this ensemble comedy. Wine Country stars pretty much everyone you love from Saturday Night Live (Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer), so it’s a great pick for a family full of comedy nerds.

13. Friendsgiving (2020)

Thanksgiving isn’t always about the family you’re born with — for a lot of people, it’s even more special to spend the holidays with the family you’ve chosen. That’s how the term Friendsgiving was born, and the celebration has inspired its own movie that’s perfect for a Turkey Day hang sesh. In Friendsgiving, two besties plan a low-key Thanksgiving dinner that becomes increasingly chaotic as unexpected guests arrive.

14. Holidate (2020)

If you’ve ever dreaded being asked the question “Are you seeing anyone?” over and over by your extended family at Thanksgiving, then Holidate is the movie for you. The rom-com stars Emma Roberts as a single woman who makes a deal with a stranger to pretend to be each other’s significant others at holiday gatherings to avoid the awkward relationship questions.

15. Home Again (2017)

What’s better than a cozy Reese Witherspoon rom-com on a fall night? Home Again stars Witherspoon as the recently-separated Alice, who moves back home and forms an unlikely connection with three aspiring filmmakers in their late 20s. It’s an unconventional situation, but it winds up being surprisingly heartwarming.

16. The Holiday (2006)

Hey, why dwell on Thanksgiving? After you've finished eating your turkey, it's officially Christmas (don’t @ me). Get into the holly-jolly spirit early by watching this beloved rom-com.