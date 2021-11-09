10 Thanksgiving Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Another Halloween has come and gone, and while some may be excitedly putting up their Christmas trees, others are understandably bummed out that spooky szn is over. But who said November can’t be scary, too? While the month is marked by Thanksgiving and is usually filled with cozy vibes, it can also be the perfect bridge between Halloween and the winter holidays. Considering autumn is when the weather gets darker and chillier, there are still ample opportunities for things to go bump in the night. If you’re not ready to let go of all the spine-chilling vibes from Halloween, here are 10 Thanksgiving horror movies to watch that’ll bring all the haunting horrors to your next gathering.

Maybe you’re burned out from watching a ton of scary movies all October long. Or... maybe you’ve realized that horror is your new favorite genre and you’re not ready to move on to Christmas films just yet. Although the Thanksgiving horror movie can be considered a niche genre, it does exist, and there are several options to choose from. Whether you’re interested in low-budget slasher flicks, murder mysteries, or psychological thrillers, this list has it all. So, fill your plate with your go-to Thanksgiving foods, get comfortable, and enjoy these spooky films this November with your family and friends.

01 Addams Family Values While you may have watched the original The Addams Family during October, its sequel, Addams Family Values, can be considered a Thanksgiving film. The movie follows Uncle Fester and the rest of the gang as Morticia and Gomez welcome a new baby — to the dismay of their older kids. While the film isn’t technically set during November, it does feature Wednesday and Pugsley participating in their summer camp’s Thanksgiving play, in which Wednesday goes rogue and puts a very Addams spin on her lines.

02 The Intruder The Intruder is basically every couple's worst nightmare. After moving into their dream home during the holidays, married couple Annie and Scott, played by Meagan Good and Michael Ealy, are ready to start the next chapter of their lives — except there’s one problem. Charlie, the guy who sold them the house, played extremely creepily by Dennis Quaid, keeps acting as if the property is still his. What first starts out as little annoyances — like Charlie showing up unannounced — soon turns deadly as the film finds Annie and Scott fighting for their lives.

03 Escape Room During Thanksgiving break, college student Zoey, along with five other strangers, are sent mysterious packages inviting them to participate in a one-of-a-kind escape room with the promise of a cash prize of $1 million if they manage to get out. But they soon realize the escape room is no ordinary game, but an actual life-or-death situation and they must race to crack the code before it’s too late.

04 The Oath The Oath is a combination of a political thriller and comedy, with Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish starring as husband and wife, Chris and Kai. When the couple hosts Chris’s family for Thanksgiving, the conversation immediately turns political as they all discuss their opposing views on a new initiative known as “The Oath.” Though it’s not required, if residents sign The Oath and pledge their loyalty to the United States, they’ll receive a tax incentive. But a family squabble isn’t the only thing ruining the holiday, as things get complicated when federal agents pay the couple a visit.

05 ThanksKilling Despite being a super low-budget film, ThanksKilling is thought to be a classic in the Thanksgiving horror world. The idea for the film was conceived when director Jordan Downey was hanging with his friends at a Blockbuster, which probably tells you all you need to know about the film’s vibe. Featuring a murderous turkey who terrorizes a group of college students, ThanksKilling is as innovative as a film can get. The movie impressed fans so much that Downey was able to raise over $100,000 through a Kickstarter campaign and released a sequel in 2012.

06 Kristy When college student Kristy can’t afford a plane ticket to go back home for Thanksgiving break, she ends up being the only person left on campus. Despite appreciating the solitude at first, things quickly escalate after she becomes targeted by a mysterious group of masked individuals who are out to get her. The film will have you on the edge of your seat as Kristy tries to outsmart her attackers all on her own.

07 Pilgrim OK, this one is technically an episode in an anthology series, but it is basically a movie, so just go with it. Pilgrim is a Hulu and Blumhouse collaboration, and considering Blumhouse is known for horror classics like Insidious and Paranormal Activity, you know it’s scary. Set during Thanksgiving, a woman invites pilgrim reenactors to her home in an effort to remind her family of their privilege. But when the pilgrims refuse to drop the act and continue to stay in character, things get... bloody. Believe it or not, this unusual story is based on true events.

08 Blood Rage A 1987 slasher flick, Blood Rage is a holiday film that’s not for the faint of heart. A decade before the film takes place, Terry murdered somebody and pinned it on his identical twin, Todd, who wound up in a mental institution. But Todd escapes from the psych ward on Thanksgiving, which ends up being the exact same day Terry begins to murder again. Somewhat of a cult classic, the film is gory but also super campy.

09 Prisoners Prisoners is a gut-wrenching thriller about two families whose young daughters go missing on Thanksgiving Day. As the lead detective on the case finds himself at a dead-end for answers, one father spirals down a dark and destructive path to search for the kidnapper. The film has an A-list cast with Hugh Jackman, Terrence Howard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, and Maria Bello all giving riveting performances.