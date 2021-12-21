Cue the snowflakes and the peppermint mocha, because it’s *officially* the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you’re spending it cuddled around a fire with friends and family or relaxing solo for a low-key holiday season, one of the best ways to lean into the festive vibes is with classic movies and shows. From feel-good flicks to hilarious specials, watching something nostalgic and lighthearted is always a good idea, especially after years like 2021. So, no matter how you choose to celebrate, TBS’ 2021 Christmas Eve and Day schedule should absolutely be a part of your holiday tradition.

Chances are, if you’re the holly jolly type, you already know a thing or two about TBS’ traditional holiday programming. Since 1997, the channel has been airing the most festive of all holiday marathons: 24 hours of A Christmas Story. Even though the film — which came out in 1983 — wasn’t exactly a success right off the bat, after years of it playing every holiday season (much like Disney's Hocus Pocus at Halloween), it turned into a tradition, and now, many people can’t imagine a winter season without it. I mean, name a more iconic lamp than the one from A Christmas Story. Right? It’s epic.

As usual, TBS will be airing the classic film for a full 24 hours starting at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and ending at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day. That said, if you want something to watch before Ralphie and the Bumpus’ dogs take over, a whole bunch of popular shows’ Christmas episodes will be airing ahead of the A Christmas Story marathon. Here’s the full schedule starting on the morning of Friday, Dec. 24:

4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET: Family Matters

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET: The George Lopez Show

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET: Friends

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: The Big Bang Theory

Then, at the stroke of 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 24, strap in for 24 hours of A Christmas Story. The marathon ends at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and is followed by The Wizard of Oz. ‘Tis the season for lions, and tigers, and Red Riders, oh my!