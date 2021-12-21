Holidays
Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in 'A Christmas Story'

TBS Is Airing So Many Classics On Christmas Eve And Day

Gather the whole fam for some festive marathons.

By Rachel Varina
TBS

Cue the snowflakes and the peppermint mocha, because it’s *officially* the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you’re spending it cuddled around a fire with friends and family or relaxing solo for a low-key holiday season, one of the best ways to lean into the festive vibes is with classic movies and shows. From feel-good flicks to hilarious specials, watching something nostalgic and lighthearted is always a good idea, especially after years like 2021. So, no matter how you choose to celebrate, TBS’ 2021 Christmas Eve and Day schedule should absolutely be a part of your holiday tradition.

Chances are, if you’re the holly jolly type, you already know a thing or two about TBS’ traditional holiday programming. Since 1997, the channel has been airing the most festive of all holiday marathons: 24 hours of A Christmas Story. Even though the film — which came out in 1983 — wasn’t exactly a success right off the bat, after years of it playing every holiday season (much like Disney's Hocus Pocus at Halloween), it turned into a tradition, and now, many people can’t imagine a winter season without it. I mean, name a more iconic lamp than the one from A Christmas Story. Right? It’s epic.

As usual, TBS will be airing the classic film for a full 24 hours starting at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and ending at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day. That said, if you want something to watch before Ralphie and the Bumpus’ dogs take over, a whole bunch of popular shows’ Christmas episodes will be airing ahead of the A Christmas Story marathon. Here’s the full schedule starting on the morning of Friday, Dec. 24:

  • 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET: Family Matters
  • 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET: The George Lopez Show
  • 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET: Friends
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: The Big Bang Theory

Then, at the stroke of 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 24, strap in for 24 hours of A Christmas Story. The marathon ends at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and is followed by The Wizard of Oz. ‘Tis the season for lions, and tigers, and Red Riders, oh my!