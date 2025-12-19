Taylor Swift Reveals Why Changing Her Reputation Bodysuit Was Such An Issue

Over a year after Taylor Swift had everyone freaking out over the Eras Tour’s most shocking wardrobe change, she’s finally revealing the unseen drama surrounding that Reputation bodysuit. This black catsuit was so iconic, that Swift devoted a large chunk of her End of an Era docuseries to it, showcasing a major issue in the replacement catsuit’s design that almost prevented her from ever changing the outfit.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Swift’s red and black Reputation bodysuit gained infamy as the only look in the entire Eras Tour show that had never once changed. But on the very last dates of the tour, Swift finally donned a new Reputation ‘fit. She debuted a gold and black version of the snack-emblazoned bodysuit at her Oct. 18 concert in Miami. The costume change immediately spawned widespread theories about the imminence of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — which turned out to be unfounded — but nobody had any idea how close Swift was to just wearing her tried-and-true red look instead.

In Episode 3 of her End of an Era doc, Swift showed just how badly designed the first iteration of her gold catsuit was.

“It has to come up, because they think my boobs are here, but they're here,” Swift said, pointing to the bustier being too low on her body. She later complained to her mom, Andrea Swift, and her publicist Tree Paine: “"I gotta see if this can even happen, because they put my boob cups on my ribcage.”

“It's not that beautiful, the way it fits me now,” Swift said. “The bra was in a corset here, like a second row of udders.”

Swift’s stylist Joseph Cassell explained why it was so difficult to make a second bodysuit that was similar to her iconic Reputation look. “The original catsuit was made from a different fabric, that was all the fabric there was in the world,” Cassell said. “So we had to recreate the fabric for the second one, and for this one. ... We thought we could fix it, but there was no time for them to actually recreate a new one in time for Miami. They couldn't do it.”

Initially, Swift was starting to give up hope on the look. “It's really annoying, and I have to do really atheltic sh*t in this,” Swift said. But thankfully, everything came together in the end, and Swift was able to debut the altered golden catsuit in Miami.