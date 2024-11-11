Taylor Swift Corrects A Security Guard Who Yelled At Paparazzi

Taylor Swift knows the importance of being a “Lover,” not a fighter. While she was being escorted inside Arrowhead Stadium for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s latest Kansas City Chiefs game, the pop star expressed a clear distaste for how one of the venue’s security guards was handling a group of photographers. Instead of making a scene, Swift got her point across with a polite but stern correction.

As Swift was entering the stadium on Nov. 10, a video caught one of the security guards yelling a bit aggressively at some photographers trying to snap some shots of the singer. “Guys, stay back! Stay back!” the guard shouted. Swift turned her head to inform the guard he was missing a world. “Stay back, please,” Swift said pointedly.

The superstar debuted a full Versace outfit for her BF’s game against the Denver Broncos, rocking a tweed red and black blazer from the designer brand with a matching miniskirt. Her black back and boots were also Versace.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift brought her good luck to the big game, as the Chiefs beat the Broncos by just two points, with Kelce scoring the Chiefs’ only touchdown. She may have skipped the MTV EMAs for the football match (she was absently the biggest winner of the night at the awards show), but she clearly wanted to support her BF.

She may have to skip the next couple of Chiefs games though, as Swift is about to set off for the final two cities of her nearly two-years-long Eras Tour. She’ll play two weekends in Toronto, before finally closing out the massive tour in Vancouver the first weekend of December.

Her Eras era may be coming to an end, but Swift is clearly happy to embrace the WAG life even more once she exits the stage.