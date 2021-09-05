Taylor Said Beyoncé Paved The Road For Female Artists In A Vid For Her Birthday

Beyoncé celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 4, and naturally, tons of celebrities and fans gave sweet shoutouts to the iconic singer. One special birthday wish really stood out, though. Taylor Swift’s message for Beyoncé’s 40th birthday was featured in a touching compilation video in honor of the occasion, along with plenty of other celebs. Swift even shared that Beyoncé had “paved the road” for female singers like her.

Harper’s Bazaar paid tribute to Beyoncé on Saturday, Sept. 4 by compiling birthday messages from fans and celebs, including Swift, in a video. In the clip, Swift begins, “The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now, then the fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace.” She continues on, “To say I admire you — there’s just not a word for it.”

So many other celebs joined in to wish Queen Bey a sweet birthday, including Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Billie Eilish. Like Swift, Kerry Washington gave credit to Beyoncé for being a role model. "You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world,” Washington said.

It’s no surprise that Swift gave a shoutout for Beyoncé’s birthday, since Queen Bey has been such a supportive friend in the past. After all, Beyoncé's note to Taylor Swift after the 2021 Grammys in March went viral because it was so thoughtful. In case you need a refresher, Swift made history at the 2021 Grammys when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times. Beyoncé decided to celebrate her friend’s accomplishment by sending her flowers and a handwritten note that read, “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B.”

From Grammy wins to 40th birthdays, it’s clear that Swift and Beyoncé are full of support for each other.