The 63rd Grammy Awards was a huge success for two artists who took home major awards and broke some records. Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for her 2020 release Folklore, making her the first woman to win the honor three times. At the same time, Beyoncé officially became the most-awarded woman artist of all time, with a total of 28 Grammys. While they both made history, Beyoncé's note to Taylor Swift after the 2021 Grammys proves she's not only Queen Bey but a very supportive friend.

ICYMI, Beyoncé scored a few Grammys on March 14. The first was Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," with her daughter Blue Ivy and Wizkid. The second was Best Rap Song for her collab with Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage." Finally, she also won Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade." During the first win, host Trevor Noah revealed Beyoncé had tied for the most-ever Grammy awards won by a female artist and any singer. With her subsequent awards, she officially broke that record, putting her at most-awarded female artist ever with a total of 28 Grammy awards. Swift won Album of the Year for Folklore, and it appears that Bey was impressed by the win and decided to send her a note and flowers.

Swift shared a couple photos featuring her sweet mail from Bey on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 19. The first pic shows off the pretty bouquet of purple and pink flowers, which she tagged Beyoncé in. The second post featured Swift holding the note from Beyoncé and a view of her cat Olivia sniffing the flowers. “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness Beyoncé and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” wrote Swift. She continued, "Thank you B and congrats on your epic achievement Sunday night!"

Beyoncé's note to Swift read, “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B.”

The sweet support might remind you of the awkward situation the two were put in over a decade ago at the 2009 MTV VMAs. After Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to tell her the award should've gone to Beyoncé, Bey brought Swift back to the stage to "have her moment."

Swift has also openly expressed support for Bey throughout the years. In February 2015, she talked about Beyoncé during an interview with KissFM UK. "I love her more than the normal amount. I try really hard not to like let [my fandom] get creepy. I just really channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation," said Swift.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bey is no stranger to sending gorg bouquets to other superstar artists. In September 2020, she sent Katy Perry a giant white floral arrangement after giving birth to her first child, Daisy. The icon also gifted some flowers to Meghan Thee Stallion in July 2020 to wish her well after Tony Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot during an argument.

One thing is clear, fans are happy Bey and Swift continue to support each other and it's a sight to behold.