Swifties Think Zach Bryan Copied Taylor Swift’s Music

Taylor Swift fans are fed up with Zach Bryan — and this isn’t the first time they’ve criticized the “Something In The Orange” singer. ICYMI, Bryan got some heat in September after tweeting that he preferred Kanye West over Swift. Though he later apologized, the Swifties didn’t let go of their ~bad blood~ that easily. On TikTok, Swift’s fans have pointed out how some of Bryan’s songs sound similar to Swift’s tracks and accused him of copying the Eras Tour singer.

Swifties are basing this theory on three of Bryan’s songs. (JSYK, Dave Portnoy, who’s also feuding with Bryan after his breakup with Brianna LaPaglia, thinks this theory has some merit.) First, Bryan’s “Pink Skies” was noted as similar to Swift’s “Betty.” When a video of the comparison gained traction on TikTok, one fan responded, “Oh the swifties entered the chat… he’s COOKED.”

In another video, fans compared Bryan’s “Let You Down” to Swift’s “Should’ve Said No.” In the comments section, Swifties weighed in. “Someone send this to Tree Paine,” one wrote, referring to Swift’s PR person. “This one is like practically identical I’m so???” another added.

According to Swifties, the coincidences don’t stop there. They think Swift’s “Dear John” and Bryan’s “Better Days (featuring John Mayer)” also sound very similar — and this is especially eyebrow-raising since “Dear John” is rumored to be about Mayer. “One song, coincidence. Two songs, purposely. THREE SONGS, ARE [YOU] KIDDING ME?!?!?” one fan commented after hearing the two songs together.

Another referred back to Bryan’s previous tweet about Swift, “…he’s the one that said ‘Kanye > Taylor’???”

Keith Griner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, after Bryan tweeted about Kanye and Swift, he tried to clear up his comments on Instagram Stories. “for the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong,” he posted on IG. “Guys I love Taylor, was listening to TTPD last night and thank you aimee came on and i drunkenly tweeted that about kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”

“I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her,” he continued. “Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it. I'm sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I'm trying my best!”