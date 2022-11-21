AMAs
Swifties Can’t Deal With Taylor’s Loving AMAs Acceptance Speeches
She thanked them for her entire career.
by Ani Bundel
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Awards night sweeps aren’t as prevalent at some shows as others. The Grammys, for example, is well known for sweeps as everyone votes in a herd for the safest option. But the American Music Awards, which are fully fan-voted, can be all over the map. That’s why fans were super stoked as Taylor Swift swept every category where she was nominated. Taylor Swift’s 2022 AMAs wins wound up a historic moment, taking her to a record-breaking 40 career wins.
More to come...