Swifties Can’t Deal With Taylor’s Loving AMAs Acceptance Speeches

Awards night sweeps aren’t as prevalent at some shows as others. The Grammys, for example, is well known for sweeps as everyone votes in a herd for the safest option. But the American Music Awards, which are fully fan-voted, can be all over the map. That’s why fans were super stoked as Taylor Swift swept every category where she was nominated. Taylor Swift’s 2022 AMAs wins wound up a historic moment, taking her to a record-breaking 40 career wins.

More to come...