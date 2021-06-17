Swifties Think They Found Clues Taylor Is Dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) Next

Taylor Swift always keeps fans on their toes. She’s known for dropping hints about her next music release through interviews and on social media. Now, thanks to her latest merch collection, fans are convinced another one of her re-recorded albums is coming soon. You need to check out this theory Taylor Swift is dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) next. It makes so much sense, and if it actually comes true, that means fans may get new music at any moment.

Fans have been speculating about what album Swift will re-record and drop next ever since Fearless (Taylor’s Version) arrived on April 9. Before releasing her project, the singer hinted a 2021 version of Fearless was coming when she featured a re-recording of “Love Story” in a Dec. 2 Match commercial. The track came out just in time for Valentine’s Day, and fans streamed it so much, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Fans have been itching to get new music, so when Swift seemingly began teasing the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), they were beside themselves. It all started on May 17 when a trailer for the upcoming animated movie Spirit Untamed debuted on YouTube, revealing “Wildest Dreams – Taylor's Version” would be part of the film’s soundtrack. Then, on June 11, Swift dropped her "Just a Summer Thing" collection featuring products with brown, purple, blue, and green colors — the same color scheme as the seagull sweatshirt she wore on her 1989 album cover. And that wasn’t all: Her merch literally has “1989” written on top of each product.

Swift’s merch collection is named after her “Betty” lyrics, and because the song talks about summer and being 17, fans think her album could arrive as soon as June 17. Since it may be too last minute, Swifties are also theorizing 1989 (Taylor's Version) will come some time later this summer.

On June 15, a fan on TikTok supposedly found the leaked tracklist for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Even though it turned out to be fake, there have been too many hints floating around online for there not to be new music on the horizon.

Swifties should remain on high alert because they never know when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will drop.