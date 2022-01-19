In 2019, Netflix released Tall Girl, a cute, feel-good romantic comedy about Jodi, an unpopular high school girl whose height was only compounded by her awkwardness. In the end, she stood ~tall~, learned that self-confidence trumped any perceived conventional unattractiveness, and won the day. But the sequel, Tall Girl 2, shows that reaching new heights on the social ladder might not be the dream Jodi believed it was.

The original Tall Girl was a lighthearted rom-com about self-acceptance and being confident, just the sort of escapist fare audiences were looking for in the late 20-teens. The film was a hit, with Netflix claiming 41 million viewers in the first month. But it took until December 2020 before any word on a sequel turned up. By then, fans mainly had lost hope — with Netflix having canceled so many series (like GLOW, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Society), how could a second Tall Girl story make the cut?

But Netflix decided to grant fans a new story featuring Jodi’s newfound popularity and how getting what you want might not always be the path to happiness. Tall Girl 2 is heading to the streaming service in February 2022. Here’s everything fans should know about it.

Tall Girl 2 Trailer

As fans can see from the new trailer, Jodi’s belief that being popular will solve all her problems was utterly wrong. All being popular did was put more pressure on her to keep up appearances, something that was hard for her in the first place. Add multiple love interests to the mix, and it’s easy to see why being tall and popular isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Tall Girl 2 Cast

Tall Girl 2 will see the return of Ava Michelle in the lead role of Jodi Kreyman, the 6-foot-tall high schooler who is super self-conscious about this fact. Griffin Gluck will also be back as her BFF and now-boyfriend, Jack Dunkleman, along with his crate for standing on to kiss her.

Disney pop star Sabrina Carpenter will also return as Jodi's older-but-shorter beauty pageant queen sister Harper, along with Angela Kinsey and Steve Zahn as Helaine and Richie Kreyman, Harper and Jodi's parents. Anjelika Washington will reprise her role as Fareeda, Jodi's best friend. Luke Eisner and Clara Wilsey will be back as the now-broken up Stig and Kimmy, and Rico Paris as Schnipper, the guy Jodi didn't realize was crushing on her.

Newcomers to the film include a love interest played by Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Johanna Liauw (The Wrong Cheerleader Coach) as plays newcomer Stella, and Chris Wylde (Young Sheldon) as Jack's dad, Corey Dunkleman.

Tall Girl 2 Plot

Here’s the new movie’s logline:

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi is no longer just the "tall girl" — she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Tall Girl 2 Release Date

Tall Girl 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Tall Girl is streaming on Netflix now.