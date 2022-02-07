Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3

It took almost two years, but Netflix finally released the second season of Sweet Magnolias, a show whose warmth was sorely needed in the depths of February. The series, a loose adaptation of author Sherryl Woods’ novels of the same name, centers around three BFFs in Serenity, South Carolina — Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue — though their ups, downs, and tight friendship. But with all 10 episodes of Season 2 so easy to marathon, fans are already starting to make their Sweet Magnolias Season 3 predictions, especially in light of all the Season 2 cliffhangers.

Warning: Spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 follow. Season 1 had already left fans with cliffhangers galore, including a car crash with mystery passengers inside. The answer turned out to be Maddie’s son Kyle along with his friend Nellie, but thankfully neither had life-threatening injuries.

Season 2’s finale may not have had a literal car crash; however, emotionally, it was a drive right off the road as the long-gestating question of Isaac’s paternity was finally answered. Fans may have been shook to find out Peggy was his mother, but *no one* saw Maddie’s ex-husband Bill turning out to be his father (proof, in case anyone needed it, that Maddie’s ex has always been a hot mess, even before he impregnated his mistress, Noreen). But Maddie’s life wasn’t upended just by Bill. Her new flame, Cal, also has problems, as he ended the season under arrest after a violent outburst.

While Maddie’s life spirals out of control, her BFF have problems of their own. After finally moving on from Ryan for Erik, Helen has discovered herself on the end of a wedding proposal from her former flame. And though Dana Sue is trying to put her family back together by reconciling with ex-husband, Ronnie, it’s not going to be an easy journey because someone out for revenge came by and slashed her tires.

So, Season 3 obviously needs to happen, right?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Renewal Update Predictions

Netflix has not yet announced a renewal for Sweet Magnolias. That’s not to say there won’t be one — Netflix often waits up to 30 days (and sometimes longer) before deciding if the show’s success is such that a renewal makes sense. But with Sweet Magnolia’s have such a devoted fan base, it’s looking like another round of 10 episodes could eventually arrive.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Release Date Predictions

As for a release date, Sweet Magnolias originally debuted in May 2020 and Season 2 in February 2022. Some of that could have been due to the ongoing Hollywood shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. But still, fans should probably anticipate at least an 18-month gap between installments, which would put a Season 3, should it happen, in late summer of 2023.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Cast Predictions

Unlike a renewal date, which can be tricky to predict, the potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3 cast is almost certain. That includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen.

Maddie’s family should also be back, including Logan Allen as Kyle, Carson Rowland as Tyler, and Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie. Chris Klein would likely return as Maddie’s ex-husband, Bill, Justin Bruening as her maybe-about-to-be-ex-boyfriend, Cal, and Caroline Lagerfelt as Maddie’s mom, Paula. Jamie Lynn Spears may return as Bill’s fiancee, Noreen, and Chris Medlin as Isaac, his long-lost son.

Over on Dana Sue’s side of the family, Anneliese Judge should be back as daughter Annie and Brandon Quinn as now-no-longer-ex-husband Ronnie. As for Helen, she’ll have to decide between Dion Johnstone as Erik and Michael Shenefelt as Ryan.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Trailer Predictions

Without an official renewal, it’s hard to say when there will be a trailer. However, fans will note Netflix took its sweet time releasing one for Season 2, with the official trailer only arriving a few weeks before the new season. So even if a renewal does happen soon, it’s going to be a long time before fans see new footage.