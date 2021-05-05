Here's Everything To Know About Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The magnolias are almost back in bloom. After the rollercoaster ride of Season 1's drama, Sweet Magnolias ended with a ton of cliffhangers, which will finally be cleared up in the follow-up season. If you just can't wait to return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, then check out all the exciting details about Sweet Magnolias Season 2, including the release date, which is slated for February 2022.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from throughout Sweet Magnolias Season 1. The Netflix show, which is adapted from author Sherryl Woods' novel series of the same name, is all about three lifelong friends helping each other through some messy drama in the small town of Serenity. The first season left fans with a ton of questions, as each of the three women faced a romantic shocker. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) was unsure of her future with her new boyfriend Cal, and things only got more confusing when her ex-husband Bill tried to reconcile with her. As for Helen (Heather Headley), she finally ended things with Ryan after realizing he wouldn't change his mind about having kids. But the real surprise was Dana Sue's (Brooke Elliott) estranged husband Ronnie suddenly returning to town.

The biggest cliffhanger of all, though, involved a mysterious car crash in the final moments of Season 1. The crash left Maddie's son Kyle unconscious, but there was also an unseen passenger in the car with him.

The mystery of who else was with Kyle in the car is major as fans prepare for Season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

Sweet Magnolias will bring back the three main stars for Season 2, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. Chris Klein will be back as Bill Townsend, Maddie’s ex-husband. Carson Rowland and Logan Allen will also be back as Maddie’s sons Ty and Kyle Townsend, and Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend, their younger sister. Anneliese Judge will return as Annie Sullivan, Dana Sue’s daughter, caught in a love triangle between the Townsend boys. Justin Bruening is also expected to return as Cal Maddox, Ty’s baseball coach, and Maddie’s love interest. Chris Medlin will also be back as Isaac Downey, continuing to work out his feelings about the birth parents who gave him up.

While no new cast members have been announced for Season 2, there will be a significant shake-up in the cast. Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, and Brandon Quinn were promoted to series regulars for Season 2. That means their characters will play more prominent parts in the story. Spears, for instance, plays Noreen, Bill’s pregnant fiancee, a role that will take more prominence once she has his baby. As Dana Sue’s estranged husband, Quinn will have a more significant role now that he’s moved back. As for Johnstone, his character, Erik Whitley, is Isaac’s mentor. A more prominent role here suggests both he and Chris Medlin will step up in Season 2. As for Michael Shenefelt as Ryan Wingate, Helen’s on-and-off boyfriend, one can only hope her kicking him to the curb sticks, and he remains a minor role.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot

The synopsis for Season 2 from Netflix reads as follows:

As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer

Fans haven't yet gotten a first look at Season 2, but with the new season less than two months away, look for a trailer to drop in January 2022. In the meantime, Netflix has released a brand-new video recapping Season 1 for anyone who needs a reminder of all the drama.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

The new season began production in Georgia at the end of March 2021, JoAnna Garcia Swisher confirmed on Instagram, and finished in July.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is slated for 10 episodes, all of which will premiere on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, on Netflix.