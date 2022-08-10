The final season of Stranger Things is going to have to answer a lot of questions, and some of the most pressing don’t have to do with a portal-creating demon destroying the world. Yes, Vecna is a big deal, but for shippers invested in the romantic elements of the series, Nancy’s big choice is even bigger. The fourth season saw Nancy being pulled in different directions between her supportive BF Jonathan and her newly heroic ex Steve (and possibly even sparking something with awkward new friend Robin). During the long wait for Season 5, a rumor popped up that hinted who Nancy will end up with, until it was squashed when the Stranger Things writers denounced a fake Season 4 script leak.

The Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle is undoubtedly Stranger Things’ most turbulent romantic drama. Nancy started off dating the self-centered bully Steve in Season 1, until she realized she deserved better after growing closer with the soulful, caring Jonathan. However, things got a lot more complicated in Season 4, as Jonathan’s lack of drive amid college decisions created a rift between himself and Nancy, all while Nancy started to realize Steve had totally evolved into a much braver and more selfless person.

Fans are totally divided over who Nancy should end up with, and an allegedly leaked script from Season 4 only made things more chaotic. In early August, about a month after Season 4’s finale aired, script pages went viral that seemed to reveal Nancy had fully moved on from Jonathan. The pages claimed to provide more insight into Nancy’s conversation with Steve towards the end of Season 4, as the gang is driving towards their face-off with Vecna. While in the stolen RV, Steve tells Nancy about his dream of having a family of his own one day. It’s a particularly tender moment between the two exes, but the allegedly leaked script hinted it was a bigger deal than viewers realized. Fans zeroed in on a stage direction claiming Nancy had forgotten all about her relationship with Jonathan in that moment:

A moment; they lock eyes: Nancy's BASHFUL smile; chin lowered… Jonathan who?

The “leaked” script convinced fans Nancy would inevitably end up with Steve in the final season... but only for a bit. After catching wind of the Jancy breakup rumors, the Stranger Things writing team confirmed that the alleged script was a fake in an Aug. 9 tweet.

After the confirmation, Jancy shippers rejoiced online that their fave couple still has a fighting chance to end up together.

So, now shippers are back to the drawing board: both Jancy and Stancy clearly have a strong shot at being endgame. And then there’s also the increasingly popular Ronance ship, as well as the possibility Nancy could choose to be alone at the end of it all. Since Stranger Things 5 isn’t predicted to arrive anytime soon, fans will have a long time to theorize and make the best cases for their chosen ship.