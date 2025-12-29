In a show as big and sprawling as Stranger Things, there are bound to be a few slip-ups. Ever since the sci-fi series premiered in 2016, it’s been consistently called out for plot holes in its complicated story. But the show’s latest inaccuracy all comes down to one misplaced logo.

In the penultimate episode of the series, Holly Wheeler is able to free herself from Henry Creel’s mind prison, waking up to find she’s actually been engulfed in a fleshy cocoon on Vecna’s home world, the Abyss. As she sticks her arms and legs out of the membrane, viewers noticed an Under Armour logo blatantly displayed on one of Holly’s sleeves.

This is an anachronistic error, since Under Armour was not founded until 1996, but Stranger Things Season 5 is set in 1987. Sure, Holly is on an alien planet in this scene, but you’d think her clothes wouldn’t magically transform into future athleisure-wear for no reason. As the wardrobe error went viral on social media, fans began comparing the mistake to “the Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones Season 8.” In case you forgot, the final season of Game of Thrones faced similar anachronistic backlash when fans pointed out an errant Starbucks cup during a feast scene.

Netflix

It should be noted that since the mistake was pointed out shortly after Season 5, Episode 7 dropped on Dec. 25, Netflix has seemingly edited the Under Armour logo out of the scene. As of Dec. 29, Holly’s sleeve no longer seems to sport the brand.

This wardrobe slip-up may be small, but it’s one of several issues fans have had with Stranger Things’ final season. Since its premiere on Nov. 26, Season 5 has been called out for confusing relationship scenes, strangely worded speeches, and unexplained character absences. The backlash has led to an overwhelming amount of negative fan reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, making this is show’s worst-rated season.

At least the Under Armour problem was easy for Netflix to fix. The other stuff probably won’t be a simple edit.