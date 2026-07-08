Stranger Things' Final Season Gets Majorly Snubbed By The Emmys

There’s no denying that the final season of Stranger Things was one of the biggest television events of the past year — but it was also hugely controversial. The climactic, cinema-length finale packed movie theaters, while also swarming social media with piping-hot takes about unexpected plotlines. Despite some viral backlash, such a grand filmic ending to a usual Emmys favorite was expected to earn some awards-season love, but that didn’t wind up happening.

When the 2026 Emmy nominations were announced on July 8, Stranger Things Season 5 was only given nods in below-the-line categories like production design, visual effects, and sound mixing. Notably, no cast members were nominated in any of the acting categories, and co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer were not recognized for writing or directing. Most shocking of all — Stranger Things missed out on the Outstanding Drama Series category for the first time ever. These omissions confirm that despite several nominations in past years, Stranger Things will end without a single Emmy in the major categories.

While it’s somewhat surprising for such a huge series to go out without Emmys hardware, longtime fans of Stranger Things may have seen this coming after the mixed reception of Season 5. Not only did the ultimate decision to keep Eleven’s fate intentionally obscure lead to fraught discourse, but the overlong three-part event was also ripped apart for lore and character inconsistencies online.

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In addition to the several plot holes that garnered viral attention shortly after the series finale, there was the unavoidable issue of “conformity gate.” This refers to a large social media conspiracy theory that the show’s scenes were all a huge fake-out, and a secret episode would drop to reveal that the reality-warping villain Vecna had actually created this neatly tied-up ending.

While that mythical episode never came, the persistence of this rumor underscored a widespread sense of dissatisfaction with how the long-running adventure was brought to a somewhat unceremonious end. And apparently, Emmy voters were also left wanting more.