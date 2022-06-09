There's So Much To Unpack In This Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 Sneak Peek

The decision to divide Stranger Things 4 into two volumes surprised those used to Netflix’s usual pattern of dropping all episodes at once. But although producer Shawn Levy confirmed the decision was made by necessity (the final two episodes needed more time to be ready), having the season come in two rounds has actually been a benefit; it’s heightened fans’ excitement. And now, the Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 sneak peek video released by Netflix on June 9 makes the final two installments of the season look like they were worth the extra wait.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 follow. Even though Episode 7 isn’t the actual season finale, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” concluded with several cliffhangers and enough answers to feel like it was the end of the season. After years of never explaining what happened at Hawkins Lab or how Eleven opened the Upside Down, the series answered those questions in one fell swoop. Eleven (and the escaped Eight) were the only survivors because the original Number One slaughtered everyone else. And the Upside Down initially was breached when Eleven beat One in a fight, sending him through the fabric of time and space.

But there’s still a lot to be explored in the final two episodes. Most importantly, the reveal of Number One as the former Henry Creel, who has now become Vecna, gives Eleven an actual antagonist to fight, focusing Season 4’s showdown (and perhaps Season 5) in a way the series has not been able to do up until now.

Check out the sneak peek of the finale two episodes of the season to come.

The only real hint for viewers in the sneak peek is one that was already obvious: Eleven and One will have a rematch, and this time it’s winner take all. But there are a lot of questions still to be answered:

Will the Hawkins kids break Vecna’s hold on Max (and now Nancy)?

Will Team Cali reach Eleven in time to rescue her or catch a ride to Hawkins?

How the heck are Hopper and company getting home?

Will Nancy and Jonathan break up so Steve can get back with her?

Will Robin and Vicki go on a date?

The Duffer brothers haven’t hinted about these answers, but they recently warned TVLine that Season 4’s conclusion will be highly emotional. With tons of theories that significant characters will be offed, it’s a long countdown until the last two installments arrive.

Although only two episodes are left, fans shouldn’t worry about blazing through them too quickly. Despite the length of the episodes in Volume 1 — the first six episodes are 74 minutes on average, and Episode 7 is 98 minutes — Volume 2 promises to make those look short. Episode 8, titled “Papa,” is 85 minutes long; Episode 9, the season finale titled “The Piggyback,” is 150 minutes — that’s two-and-a-half freaking hours for a single episode.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 arrives with the final two episodes on Friday, July 1, 2022. Until then, Seasons 1 through 3 and Season 4, Volume 1 are streaming on Netflix.