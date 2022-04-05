Squid Game's Creator Is Somehow Making A "More Violent" Movie

It took a decade for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to get someone to take his idea for the show seriously. On paper, the horror TV series doesn’t exactly sound appealing, but it turned out to be Netflix’s biggest hit, eventually even dwarfing Bridgerton Season 1 in viewer numbers. Naturally, a second season of the show is on the way, as are further projects from its creator. Included in Hwang’s lineup is a movie called (of all things) Killing Old People Club, which sounds like Squid Game’s twisted older sibling.

This is not a joke. At the Cannes Series Writer’s Club discussion during the annual MipTV event, Hwang was speaking about Squid Game’s massive success when he revealed he’s already hard at work on another project, this time a feature film called Killing Old People Club. According to Variety, the film will be inspired by a novel from Italian essayist Umberto Eco.

Hwang said he already has a 25-page treatment outlining the project, which he promised would be “controversial.” Currently functioning under the working title of K.O. Club, it “will be more violent than Squid Game,” according to Hwang, as if that's possible. Because what the world needs right now is something that’s even more violent than a giant creepy doll playing a deadly game of red light-green light.

Fans have time to prepare themselves. Hwang said he is first and foremost focused on Squid Game Season 2, and that he is looking ahead to an eventual Season 3 of the series as well. Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, already revealed Netflix is going all-in on the series, with plans for an entire Squid Game universe, a la The Witcher and Bridgerton, which suggests there could be limited series and feature film spinoffs as well.

Whether or not Killing Old People Club is part of Netflix’s overall Squid Game universe or a stand-alone project heading for a theatrical release is not immediately apparent. However, what was obvious was that Hwang expects his new project to make waves, declaring he “might have to hide from old people” after the film comes out.

Squid Game Season 1 is streaming on Netflix; Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2023. Killing Old People Club does not yet have a release date.