These Spooky Lyrics For Halloween IG Captions Will Give You Chills

Every holiday is meant to be celebrated with a little music, and while Christmas tunes tend to get all the attention, Halloween deserves a soundtrack of its own. After all, haunted houses, pumpkin carving, and spooky parties just wouldn’t be the same without some backing tracks. There are so many artists who are making spooky bops year-round, and when Halloween rolls around, their lyrics are perfect for your next Instagram post. From Harry Styles to Billie Eilish, these artists all have spooktastic lyrics that will be a major hit on the gram.