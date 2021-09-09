15 Halloween Songs For Your Party Playlist That'll Spook Your Friends

There’s only one thing that’s harder than picking your Halloween costume: Choosing which of your favorite songs to add to your Halloween playlist. From classics like “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” to more modern hits like “Disturbia” and “She Wolf,” there’s an endless amount of spooky tunes that will give any party those haunted vibes necessary for the All Hallows Eve season. If you’re hosting a Halloween bash and are determined to make the perfect mix, get ready to cross this task off your to-do list. I’ve rounded up 15 Halloween songs for your playlist that will keep all your guests entertained through the night.

Besides the classics, this list includes a few songs from artists like Christina Aguilera, Halsey, and Kim Petras that you may have never heard of before. They’re hidden Halloween gems that deserve more recognition and I guarantee you and your friends will love them. In fact, they’re so good, they’ll become your go-to songs for your Halloween party next year.

You’ll also find some songs in this playlist from your favorite Halloween movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, and Hocus Pocus. Get ready to dance the night away because these 15 Halloween songs for your Halloween playlist are all bops. Check them out below!

01 Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” “Thriller” was released nearly 40 years ago in 1982, and today, it’s still considered one of the best Halloween songs of all time, making it an absolute must-have for your party playlist.

02 Rihanna’s “Disturbia” Although “Disturbia” isn’t technically a Halloween song, it has all the elements to make it one: a catchy beat, spooky lyrics, and eerie vocals.

03 Shakira’s “She Wolf” I guarantee “She Wolf” will have all your party guests singing and dancing. It’s a Halloween pop classic.

04 Christina Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” “Haunted Heart,” which Christina Aguilera dropped in 2019 as part of The Addams Family movie, is one of the newest Halloween songs around. “My heart is a haunted house, once you're in you ain't gettin' out,” Aguilera belts on the track.

05 Billie Eilish’s “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” You could seriously add half of Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tracks to your Halloween mix. The album is full of spooky vibes, especially the song “All The Good Girls Go To Hell.”

06 Halsey’s “Control” “Control,” off of Halsey’s 2015 debut album Badlands, is such an underrated track. With lyrics like, “The house was awake, with shadows and monsters. The hallways, they echoed and groaned,” it deserves to be on everyone’s Halloween playlist IMO.

07 Little Mix’s “DNA” “DNA” still hits just as hard as it did when it originally dropped as part of Little Mix’s debut album in 2012.

08 Kim Petras’ “There Will Be Blood” If you want a Halloween song that also serves as a dance anthem, check out Kim Petras’ “There Will Be Blood.”

09 Stranger Things Theme Song The Stranger Things intro gives off total ‘80s vibes that will make all your guests feel a sense of spooky nostalgia.

10 Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” The lyrics to Rockwell’s classic track “Somebody’s Watching Me” give off a feeling of paranoia with lyrics like “I always feel like somebody's watchin' me. Who’s playing tricks on me?” So what better time to crank out this tune than Halloween?

11 The Citizens of Halloween’s “This Is Halloween” No Halloween playlist could be complete without “This Is Halloween” from the classic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

12 Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell On You” Anyone who’s watched Hocus Pocus will recognize this track. “I Put A Spell On You” has been covered by countless artists, but Jay Hawkins originated the classic in 1956.

13 Gerard Way’s “Baby You're A Haunted House” A Halloween love song by Gerard Way? Say no more!

14 Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi’s “Monster” You know I had to include a K-pop song on this playlist, and Irene and Seulgi’s “Monster” does the trick. “I’m a little monster, be scared of me/ I'm bothering you, making you dream only about me,” the girls sing on the track.

15 Bobby “Borris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” Admit it: Despite how many times you’ve heard “Monster Mash,” you still look forward to hearing it at every Halloween party. It’s a tradition to play the song, so don’t forget to add it to your playlist!

Happy haunting, everyone!