Spencer Pratt has been relying on his social media prowess to help rebuild after he lost his home to the Los Angeles wildfires. But his ubiquitous TikTok presence isn’t earning him as much money as some viewers may think. The reality star got real about how much he’s been making from his TikToks in the weeks since his tragedy.

Pratt shared a graph of his TikTok revenue to the app on Jan. 22, indicating a recent dip in his earnings. He revealed that he had been making 10 cents for every 10,000 views, until he recently got a bump up to 12 cents per 10,000th view. He chose to be transparent about the financial situation because people were assuming he was making much more than he really has, he disclosed.

“Everyone thought that was $3.5 million in the week,” Pratt told E! News. He actually made $3,500 in the week following his pay bump, claiming that many of the views on his thousands of videos aren’t monetized by TikTok.

He also revealed what he’s been making from Snapchat. Though he posts “lots of snaps,” Pratt said he can only make about “$25 in one day” from the app.

Pratt emphasized that he and his wife Heidi Montag are not rich, which is why they’ve been getting creative with possible ways to make money after losing their home, like encouraging fans to stream Montag’s 2010 album Superficial for royalties.

Fans have also set up a GoFundMe for the couple, which did draw a bit of backlash. Not that Pratt minds the chatter.

“We’re very used to negative things, so it’s pretty standard,” Pratt told Us Weekly about the response to their fundraising. “If people want to send their own money to whoever they want, it’s the equivalent to buying a celebrity’s merch, buying their movie tickets. People can do whatever they want with their own money and, thank God, there’s people who want to support and send us whatever.”

“Nobody’s required to, and it’s not a tax,” Pratt continued. “People can say whatever they want and they’re entitled to their opinion. But, all the people that are messaging, they’re asking to send money, they’re asking to do the Amazon wishlist. … These are their choices.”