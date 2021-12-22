From BTS to Ariana, these artists gave us galactic bops.
From Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa to Nick Jonas and Coldplay, these artists have dropped music about cosmic love, plus songs that use space as a metaphor for what they're going through. Here are 13 of the best space-themed songs about love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.
Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe,” which is featured on the British band’s Music Of The Spheres album, was one of the biggest hits of 2021. According to Chris Martin, the lyrics tell a sad story about love being “forbidden.”
Fav lyric: “You are my stars and my universe.”