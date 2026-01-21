Sophie Turner Says Her “Very Expensive Divorce” Impacted Her Career

Sophie Turner is opening up about her post-Game of Thrones career. In an interview with Variety, published Jan. 21, the actor explained how being a mother and going through a “very expensive divorce” from Joe Jonas affected her professional life.

During the interview, which focused on Turner’s newest starring role in the limited thriller series Steal, which premiered on Prime Video on Jan. 231, she shared how she chooses which projects to take on — and apparently, this process has changed over the years.

“I’m not saying yes to anything,” she told the outlet in January. “After I had my kids, I felt like I needed to get my career back on track. And then I went through a very expensive divorce. It’s just now I feel like I’m getting back to where I want to be in terms of being able to pick and choose what I really want to do. And that’s a nice place to be.”

Turner also explained how therapy has helped her “find [her] way” — more so than playing a character. “I don’t know if playing characters trying to find their way in the world necessarily helps me find my way,” she said, explaining how support from a therapist has been more impactful in her personal life. “I’m figuring it out. I’m still finding my way, in a good way.”

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These days, when it comes to navigating her career, Turner is avoiding one genre. “I got a lot of period piece offers, but I did not want to do any more period pieces after Game of Thrones, mainly because of the temperature,” she said. “You’re always outside and you’re always in a flimsy little cotton dress and there’s mud everywhere.”

“This is the reason I don’t like doing them,” she continued. “You get mud on the bottom of your dress and when you have to go and wee the mud slaps your bum when you pull the dress up. It’s not as glamorous as it seems.”