Sophie Got Real About Her Sexuality In Her Joyful Pride IG Post

If you thought you were excited to celebrate Pride month, wait until you see Sophie Turner’s 2021 Pride Instagram post. On Wednesday, June 2, the 25-year-old Game of Thrones actress shared a message for Pride month shouting out the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s mothaf*ckin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” she wrote. The post, while simple, was super joyful and got super real about her sexuality.

Along with her message, Turner posted a variety of Pride stickers and phrases like “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.” The post seemed like her way of sharing her truth with the world to fans. It’s not clear how Turner labels herself, but she previously hinted she’s not straight during a March 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the Game of Thrones star opened up about her dating life before settling down with Joe Jonas, who she married that May.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28,” she said. When asked what she meant by her comments, Turner explained, “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Now, fans are supporting the actress after she got real about her sexuality once again. Check out Turner’s post below.

Sophie Turner Instagram

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, on July 22, 2020. The couple hasn’t shared many details about their lives as parents, but on March 14, which is Mother’s Day in the UK, Turner said motherhood is the “favorite job” she’s ever had. “I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," Turner wrote on her IG Story at the time.

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on May 1 by sharing a series of throwback photos of their intimate Las Vegas wedding.

Happy pride, Sophie!