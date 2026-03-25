Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are officially parents of two. In a March 25 Instagram post, Sofia announced that she and Elliot had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 18. For the happy occasion, she shared a photo of her two kids. “Loves of my life,” she wrote alongside the post. She also revealed her son’s name in the caption: Henry Cecil Grainge.

Sofia and Elliot’s baby name choice isn’t just sweet. It also seems to have a deeper family connection. Cecil Grainge was the name of Elliot’s grandfather, while Henry Goldstein was the name of Elliot’s great-grandfather.

This isn’t the first time the couple has looked back at their family tree for name inspiration. Their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, was named as a tribute to Elliot’s late mother, Samantha Berg.

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For the most part, Sofia and Elliot have kept their parenting journey private — they still haven’t posted their children’s faces — but Sofia did give an interview about motherhood back in July 2025, when she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar.

“My daughter is just such an amazing girl. Her spirit, her energy — just how she makes me feel as a parent is so rewarding,” she told the outlet at the time.

A few months earlier, in May 2025, Sofia posted a reflection on motherhood for her daughter’s first birthday. “A year ago today my little girl was born. I didn’t realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me. On one hand it’s the most amazing beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her. Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more. I don’t know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her 💕so beyond blessed.”