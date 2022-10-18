In the Oct. 17 episode of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio sparked a new romance with a newcomer to the beach, Danielle Maltby. But while he was all heart-eyes over his new connection, one of his previous connections had some commentary to provide on Twitter. Sierra Jackson, Michael’s ex, threw some shade at Michael as she live-tweeted BIP.

ICYMI, Sierra and Michael formed a connection pretty much instantly at the beginning of BIP Season 8. Michael opened up to Sierra about his grief over losing his wife and his life as a single parent. Sierra responded by showing him lots of support and even naming a constellation in honor of Michael’s late wife. But, Michael broke up with Sierra because he felt something was missing, and Sierra made the tough decision to leave Paradise completely rather than try to date someone else.

Cut to the next rose ceremony when Michael was in danger of leaving because there was no one to give him a rose. Just when he seemed to have lost all hope, Danielle Maltby entered the beach. Michael said he had “a little bit of history” with Danielle and was excited to meet her, which all seemed a little too perfect to Sierra, who did not hold back in her live tweets.

First, Sierra simply wrote “#convenient” when Danielle and Michael paired up, and then, “He said ‘a little bit of history’” with the monocle emoji. Some fans replied to the tweet with their theories that Michael was biding his time with Sierra while he waited for Danielle to show up in Paradise.

Sierra went on to tweet, “I feel highly disrepsected. I’m gonna go meditate.”

As Michael and Danielle revealed more details of their history of forming a friendship on Instagram, Sierra tweeted, “Even MORE #convenient.”

Then, Danielle and Michael got to go on a 1-on-1 date together and Danielle celebrated because she’d never been on a 1-on-1 date in Paradise before. Meanwhile, Sierra pointed out that she never got the chance to go on a 1-on-1 date ever. “I’ve never been on a 1:1 ever… period. #BachelorInParadise lmao eff me,” she wrote.

Even though Michael broke up with Sierra, at least she’s getting the last word — and plenty of support — on Twitter.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.