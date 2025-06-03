Brad & Angelina's Daughter Shiloh Changes Her Name (Again)

Shiloh Jolie is entering a new era. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt caused a stir last year when she filed a legal plea to change her surname from its originally hyphenated Jolie-Pitt to just Jolie, and now she’s making another change to how she’d like to be referred. At a recent event, she revealed her new, shortened name: Shi Joli.

The big reveal occurred at a May 29 dinner event in Los Angeles, which celebrated the launch of designer Isabel Marant’s latest collection with Net-A-Porter. Shiloh was more than just a guest — she choreographed a dance that was performed at the event. In the press release, her choreography was credited to Shi Joli.

The shortened moniker could serve as a stage name for the young artist as she ventures further into her dance career. Last year, Shiloh’s dance instructor detailed her dedication to learning “extremely hard” forms of movement and choreo.

Shiloh first had Pitt legally dropped from her last name last summer, just a few months before her parents reached a settlement for their highly publicized and contentious divorce, which lasted for eight years.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As the split has become finalized, many of the former couple’s six children have seemed to use changes to their names to show their support for their mother. Maddox has reportedly sought to drop Pitt from his last name in the past. In 2023, Zahara was introduced at a sorority event without Pitt as a part of her surname. More recently, Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie (sans Pitt) in a playbill for a musical she produced in 2024.

It’s unclear if Shi Joli will just be a professional pseudonym that Brangelina’s daughter will use solely for her dance and choreography career, or if this is a more permanent and personal change.