She-Hulk's First Post-Credits Scene Debunks A Hilarious Captain America Theory

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the second live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show to run only thirty minutes per installment. It’s the first to run only half an hour per episode since WandaVision, the office-based sitcom format, gives it a very different feel from the rest of the Marvel TV offerings. Considering the closed-ended stories and comedy vibe, one might think it wouldn’t have post-credit scenes, but that’s not the case. The mid-credits scene in She-Hulk’s premiere is far better than most of the ones fans have watched so far.

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series premiere follow. Despite saying there are spoilers in this post, most of the first episode for She-Hulk is pretty straightforward. A few months ago, Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, was heading out on vacation with him to catch up, post-Blip, when an alien spaceship attempted to intercept them. It caused Jennifer to drive off the road, and in the post-crash attempt to remove themselves from the car, Bruce accidentally bleeds on Jennifer. His gamma-radiated cells infect her, turning Jen into a female Hulk.

Unlike Banner, who struggled for 15 years to synthesize his Hulk self and Bruce self and come to terms with his alternate persona, Jen took to Hulk life surprisingly quickly. As she pointed out, society trained women to control their anger and maintain their equilibrium even when their bodies are doing things they cannot control. In short, she was born Hulk ready. The only difference is that as a 6’7” woman, she can lift a lot more, reach the top shelves, and handle much more alcohol than she used to.

Bruce and Jen’s night of drinking is one of the more comical scenes in the premiere (as is Jen’s Hulk-sized hangover the following day). The mid-credits scene starts around the 32-minute mark, which comes between the show’s closing titles and the streaming ones, and is a deleted clip from their evening throwing back shots.

It’s a callback conversation to the one Jen and Bruce had in the car. Before the crash, Jen was needling Bruce into confirming if Steve Rogers spent his whole life a virgin. Considering Steve Rogers had never gone on a date before he was given the serum, his plans to see Peggy were iced, and his lack of dating life in the present, it’s an understandable belief. (The average person doesn’t know Steve went back in time at the end of Endgame and spent the next fifty years as Peggy’s low-key husband.)

In the post-credit scenes, Jen, in her non-Hulk state, was drunkenly crying over this injustice, insisting America’s ass deserved to get laid. Bruce couldn’t divulge Steve and Peggy’s secret, so instead, he told Jen Steve got laid on the USO tour before he was iced. Jen immediately drops the act, having gotten the answer she wanted, proclaiming to the world, “CAPTAIN AMERICA FU....”

But this is Disney+, so naturally, viewers will just have to imagine she finished that sentence.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, bringing the facts to the people. New episodes of Season 1 arrive every Thursday from now until mid-October.