Here’s Why Shawn Mendes Canceled The Rest Of His Tour

Sadly, Shawn Mendes’ Wonder tour is over. On July 27, the “When You’re Gone” singer said in an Instagram post that he canceled the remaining dates of his world tour to focus on his mental health. This announcement came shortly after Shawn previously postponed three weeks of his North American tour following what he called a mental health “breaking point.” Mendes was set to resume his tour on July 31 in Toronto, Canada, which is his hometown.

Mendes began his tour cancelation Instagram post by expanding on the initial postponement, saying he was ecstatic to tour but “wasn’t totally prepared for the toll” it took on him. “It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe,” Mendes wrote. His European tour was scheduled to kick off in May 2023.

Shawn said that, after several conversations with his team and health professionals, he realized he needed to prioritize his well-being. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he said.

Worry not, the “It’ll Be Okay” performer noted that he will continue to release new music and tour down the road.

In the comment section of his Instagram post, artists such as Jessie Reyez and Kehlani showed their unconditional support for his decision, as did Shawn’s many fans.

Shawn has long been open about bettering his mental health, and it’s a recurring theme in many of his songs. In his initial Instagram post about postponing the tour earlier this month, Shawn noted that he’d always found it difficult to be away from his family and friends while on the road.

The pop star kicked off the Wonder tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27, and was scheduled to play more than 30 shows through the end of the year before heading to Europe in 2023. Being that Mendes has been on-and-off tour from such an early age, 15 years old to be exact, this much needed break is well-deserved.