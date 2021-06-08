Wow, Shanna Moakler Hinted She Hates Kim K In A Shady IG Comment

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed they’re dating in February 2021, the Blink-182 star’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, hasn’t been shy about letting her feelings for the Kardashians known online. Over the course of the past few months, the actress has shaded the famous family repeatedly, making it clear she isn’t a fan. Besides dissing Kourtney and Barker’s PDA on social media, she’s also liked mean comments calling Kourtney a “downgrade.” On Saturday, June 5, the model took her dislike for the Kardashians to another level because get this: Shanna Moakler hinted she hates Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

It all started when the IG user @iamrichroyal posted a photo of Kim crying on their account, along with the caption, "I f*cking hate her.” In a since-deleted comment, Moakler reportedly wrote, "You're not alone.” Of course, Kim’s fans weren’t going to let that slide. They replied to the star asking her why she always goes out of her way to shade the Kardashians online. “Alexa, play Obsessed by Mariah Carey,” one user commented back. “If you hate her so much then why comment or even make a comment about it?” another wrote.

The news comes just weeks after Moakler accused Kim of getting together with Barker while he was still married to her. On May 17, the star’s daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a screenshot of a text that was reportedly sent by Moakler herself. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister… It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!” the message apparently read. The next day, Moakler publicly called out Kim and Barker during an interview with US Weekly. “I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair. Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening,” she said.

However, an insider close to Kim reportedly told Page Six on May 17 the two “never had a romantic relationship.” Then, on May 27, Kim denied the accusations herself on her IG Story during a Q&A session. When asked if she has ever hooked up with Barker, Kim responded, “NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

While Kourtney and Barker may be happy together, it seems the Kardashians’ drama with Moakler continues.