The Teaser For Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives Of College Girls Is Relatable AF

If there's one thing fans can count on, it's that Mindy Kaling knows how to make a good TV show. Her latest project for HBO Max seems like it will be no exception, thanks to some pretty stellar casting announcements and a juicy, dramatic story. Here's everything you need to know about Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls, which sounds like it will be your next favorite show.

Kaling, who fans first fell in love with as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, is known for creating and starring in her long-running Hulu series The Mindy Project. She also created the Four Weddings and Funeral remake series on Hulu and the teen comedy Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Now, Kaling is tackling the world of collegiate dating — and another popular streaming service — with her new HBO Max project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was announced at the end of 2019. The series will feature an ensemble cast, centering on a young adult friend group at a prestigious college in New England; HBO describes them as "sexually active college girls [who] are equal parts lovable and infuriating." Kaling is a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the upcoming series.

Ahead of the show's premiere, here's everything we know about it so far:

The Sex Lives of College Girls Cast

The lineup of actors starring in the show is super exciting. In October 2020, four main cast members were announced: Pauline Chalamet (yes, sister of Timothée Chalamet), Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, on Dec. 17 it was announced that Dylan Sprouse would be returning to TV for this project. He announced his involvement on Instagram, writing: "Been a while since I’ve done a series...roughly 10 years. But it’s because I was hoping for a good one, and this seems like a great one. Happy to be onboard alongside a great cast and crew. Thankful today."

As if that weren’t enough, the show added a couple Netflix darlings on March 12, 2021. Deadline announced Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Gavin Leatherwood and Dash & Lily lead Midori Francis will be playing students named Nico and Alicia in the upcoming series. Four more cast members were also revealed alongside Leatherwood and Francis: Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Sex Lives of College Girls Trailer

HBO Max released the first look at the series on Sept. 22. The brief trailer showcases the relatable struggle of trying to turn off a phone alarm while hungover, while giving fans a first look at the four main characters: Kimberly (Chalamet), Bela (Kaur), Leighton (Rapp), and Whitney (Scott).

The Sex Lives of College Girls Release Date

The first teaser trailer revealed The Sex Lives of College Girls will finally premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 18.