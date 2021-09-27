Prepare Yourselves, Sex/Life Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

For those of you looking for something to warm you up as the weather gets cold, there’s good news. Netflix has renewed Sex/Life, the steamy love triangle drama between a woman, her husband, and her past. The series was a smash hit when it debuted back on the streaming service back in June 2021, with Netflix reporting 67 million households tuned in to at least one episode in the first four weeks after its arrival. So what’s coming in Sex/Life Season 2? The plot thickens.

The Netflix series was inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir, titled 44 Chapters About 4 Men, which is told from the point of view of a bored married woman chronicling her past sexual exploits in her journal years after the fact. Sex/Life took the conceit slightly further. Instead of just giving fans the journal entries from bored wife Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), it had her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), find the diary. The resulting love triangle causes him to measure himself against the wild exploits of men who were no longer in her life while Billie reconnects with the past and her ex-lover Brad (Adam Demos).

The series ends with Billie seemingly ready to let go of her younger years and choose to live out the life she chose with Cooper. But in a last-minute twist, she decides she cannot give up Brad after all and heads back to see him.

With that kind of cliffhanger, it’s not a surprise Netflix’s Sex/Life will remain active. Here’s everything to know about Season 2.

Sex/Life Season 2 Teaser

On Sept. 27, 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of Sex/Life, with production beginning soon in Toronto, Canada. For fans, that means the dry spell has an end in sight, with an Instagram post promising more episodes soon.

Sex/Life Season 2 Cast

NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix confirmed that Season 2 would bring back the main cast from the show’s first season, starting with Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly. Mike Vogel will be back as her hapless husband Cooper and Adam Demos as her less-than-hapless old flame Brad. Margaret Odette will also return as Billie's BFF, Sasha Snow, whose single life Billie envies.

As for who else will join the cast, fans will have to wait and see what other potential relationships develop.

Sex/Life Season 2 Plot

Fans assume the love triangle between Cooper, Billie, and Brad will continue in Season 2. The synopsis released with the Season 2 renewal news was the overall series description, leaving fans to use their imaginations. Audiences will have to agonize in anticipation to see what the new season will hold.

Sex/Life Season 2 Release Date

Netflix did not announce a release date for Sex/Life Season 2. But with filming not yet underway, it seems likely fans will be breathlessly waiting until at least 2022 for more of Billie’s exploits.

Sex/Life Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.