Selena Gomez May Not Be Able To Have Children Due To Bipolar Meds

In her documentary, My Mind & Me, which was released on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder. Before the film’s release, the Only Murders In The Building star shared insight into her mental health struggles during a Nov. 3 interview with Rolling Stone. Apparently, Gomez may not be able to have children due to her bipolar medication.

In the interview, Gomez shared that she cried after seeing a friend who was trying to conceive. Per Rolling Stone, the actor takes two different medications to treat her bipolar disorder, which can impact her ability to have children. “That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” Gomez told the outlet, referencing her desire to be a mom. But Gomez added that “however I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Gomez also shared details about her complicated history with her mental health, including an episode of psychosis in 2018. After several months of treatment, she was put on medications that made her feel lost. “There was no part of me that was there anymore,” she told Rolling Stone.

Fortunately, a psychiatrist adjusted her treatment plan, limiting her medications to the two she still takes. “He really guided me,” Gomez said. “But I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on. I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away.”

The star’s mental health is a major theme of My Mind & Me and her song of the same name. “My mind and me / We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe / But I wouldn’t change my life,” she sings.

Although it sounds like her relationship with her mental health is still a work in progress, Gomez seems to be OK with that. “I think there’s something over me that is maybe my bipolar that kind of just keeps me humble — in a dark way,” she told Rolling Stone. And now she’s getting the chance to share her story more widely with the world.