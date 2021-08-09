Oof... Selena Admitted She Felt Like She "Signed Her Life Away" To Disney

Selena Gomez is older and wiser than she used to be, people. So many fans first fell in love with the superstar when she played Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, but those days are long gone. Selena Gomez admitted she felt like she “signed her life away” to the Disney Channel.

While promoting her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which, by the way, marks Gomez’s first return to scripted TV acting since her Disney Channel days ended back in 2012, Gomez dropped some slight shade about her days as a child star. "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age. So, I didn't know exactly what I was doing," she said.

Since Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end, Gomez has become one of the most successful international pop stars, and she’s focused her efforts on film roles, including Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, and her voice acting role in the Hotel Transylvania series. She works behind the scenes these days, too, most notably as one of the Netflix hit series 13 Reasons Why’s executive producers.

Now, though, Gomez is excited to star in her long-awaited return to television in Only Murders in the Building. During the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the actress shared the experience of creating her new Hulu show compared to her past TV roles. “What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this,” she said. “When I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It looks like Gomez is loving the opportunity to be back on the silver screen. "It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be casted as my actual age, which never happens," she said. "I have to be honest, I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job. And I just really hope that I can live up to, you know, these incredible people."

The new show pairs Gomez with big names like Steve Martin and Martin Short. Together, the three leads play strangers obsessed with true crime and ultimately find themselves in the middle of one. Did I mention Gomez is also an executive producer on the show?

Check out the trailer for Only Murders in the Building below.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on Aug. 31.