Selena Said She Felt "Cursed" In Her Past Relationships

cShortly after dropping her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020, Selena Gomez named her beauty line after her record and even got “rare” tattooed on her neck. During a June 19 interview with Vogue Australia, the star revealed why the word means so much to her. Selena Gomez said she felt "cursed" in her past relationships, so “rare” represents how she came to view herself after realizing her self-worth.

Gomez has dated a number of famous stars over the years, like Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and The Weeknd. She’s also opened up about those relationships through her music with songs like “Ghost,” “Vulnerable,” and “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” On her latest album, Rare, Gomez tells fans about the most important lesson her relationships taught her: How to love herself.

Her songs like “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look At Her Now,” and “Rare” are about letting someone go because they weren’t the right person. “I don't have it all/ I'm not claiming to/ But I know that I'm special (Special),” she sings on her title track. “I'll bet there's somebody else out there to tell me I'm rare.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez got real about her journey toward self-love in an interview with Vogue Australia. She explained it was a long road to getting where she is today because her past relationships made her doubt herself.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” Gomez told the publication. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

When she heard the word “rare” used during a writing session for her third album, she thought, “This is what I want to feel about myself. It wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.”

Gomez created Rare Beauty with a similar thought in mind. “I wanted it to be the bare essentials, and, of course, we come with colour and lip liners and all this stuff that we’re releasing. I just wanted it to be that place where you feel good, it covers what you want to cover,” she said.

With her music and beauty line, Gomez has helped countless fans learn how to love themselves, too.