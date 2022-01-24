Phew! Selena Gomez Said She's Not Retiring From Music

Take a deep breath Selenators, because Selena Gomez will be making music for the long haul. In March of 2021, Gomez sat down with Vogue, where she dropped her bombshell statement about potentially retiring from music. At the time, Gomez seemed to feel her music was under-appreciated. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’” she told Vogue.

Nearly a year later, Gomez is clarifying her comments, and thankfully she isn’t hanging up her hat just yet. “I think I just said it wrong,” she told USA Today on Jan. 11, while reflecting on her previous statement.

Gomez said that retirement is actually very far from her mind. Instead, she explained a small break would be beneficial. “The idea of retirement for me isn’t that I would leave forever. It is that I do see myself taking a significant break from music. Not personally — I think I’ll always be creating and doing music. And hopefully maybe even do some side projects with people,” she said. “I just want to maybe take a step back, but I’m not doing that anytime soon.”

At the time of her Vogue interview last year, Gomez said she considered “Lose You To Love Me” her best song to date, but for some, it still wasn’t enough. The song has nearly 400 million views on YouTube and garnered Gomez her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. However, as in years past, the Recording Academy didn’t recognize Gomez’s work when the Grammy nominations were announced.

Gomez previously shut down rumors claiming she’s retiring from music forever in August of last year. Speaking to Elle, she assured Selenators at home she’ll be making music for the long haul. “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music,” Gomez said. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me.”

Fortunately, Gomez has been on a critical upswing this year. In addition to starring on the critically-acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, her 2021 mini album Revelación was nominated for a Grammy. This is Gomez’s first Grammy nomination, as well as her first album in Spanish.

Gomez is never scared to reinvent herself with her music, and it’s nice to see she’s finally getting the accolades she deserves.