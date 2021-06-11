See Season 3 Is Already In The Works At Apple TV+

See is officially coming back for more. The Apple TV+ series is full of intense action and brutal twists. But in perhaps the greatest twist so far, the show has been renewed for a third season before Season 2 has even debuted. So while fans wait to catch up with Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and the rest of the gang, here’s everything to know about See Season 3.

Warning: Spoilers for See Season 1 follow. See unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world in which a virus wiped out most of humanity centuries ago, causing all survivors to lose their sense of sight and develop a radically new society. The show follows Alkenny tribe leader Baba Voss, whose adopted children Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) and Kofun (Archie Madekwe) were born with the ability to see. Over the course of the series, Baba fights to protect his tribe and his family from the ruthless Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) and her Witchfinder army, who aim to kill everyone with sight. Against bloody fight scenes and steamy encounters, the show built a complex political tapestry that laid the groundwork for all-out war in future seasons.

So while See Season 3 won’t premiere for another year at least, it’s worth exploring how the Apple TV+ series has already set the stage for what’s to come. Here’s what we know about Season 3 so far:

See Season 3 Cast

See is often a shocking, high-stakes series, so there’s a good chance at least one of the confirmed cast members for Season 2 won’t make it to the next season. But for now, it’s worth running down who could potentially be in the third installment.

If they survive, expect to see the main cast members back for Season 3: Momoa as Baba, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Hoeks as Queen Kane, Alfre Woodard as Paris, Joshua Henry as Jerlamerel, Cooper as Haniwa, and Madekwe as Kofun.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista will also play a major role in Season 2 as Baba’s brother and nemesis Edo Voss, so fans will have to wait and see if he makes it to the next season. Other Season 2 cast members who could potentially return include Adrian Paul (who plays a character named Lord Harlan), David Hewlett, Eden Epstein, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, Tamara Tunie, and Tom Mison.

See Season 3 Plot

There are bound to be plenty of jaw-dropping action sequences and bloody power moves in See Season 2, which will raise the stakes even higher for Baba Voss, Queen Kane, and the Witchfinder army.

No matter what happens, Baba Voss’ quest to keep his family together and hold onto his honor will almost inevitably conflict with Queen Kane’s desire to gain power and purge the world of anyone with sight.

See Season 3 Release Date

See Season 1 began airing in November 2019, although its second season was pushed back to August 2021 amid COVID-related filming delays. But since Season 3 is already being filmed during summer 2021, fans very likely won’t have to wait so long for the next installment. Given See’s production history, it seems likely Season 3 will arrive on Apple TV+ in late summer or fall 2022.

See Season 3 Trailer

Since See Season 2 hasn’t even premiered yet, fans shouldn’t expect a See Season 3 trailer for quite a while. It’ll most likely debut a few months before the season airs to drum up excitement for what awaits Baba Voss, his family, and his enemies next.

See Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.