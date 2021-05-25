Scott Disick's Birthday Party Favors Were So Expensive, Even Kim K Was Shocked

If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s Scott Disick. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for his fun-loving spirit and any time he attends a party, or throws one, it’s a guaranteed good time. Disick turns 38 years old on May 26, and celebrated early this year with family and friends. It’s safe to say he did it real big as he rang in his 38th bday. Scott Disick's 38th birthday party favors were Rolex watches and the FOMO is real.

Disick’s lavish bash featured food trucks, a churro stand, and an extravagant balloon display that spelled out “Happy Birthday Lord.” The least casual part of all? Disick’s party favors, which cost upwards of $2,000. In a private room at the party, Disick gave away diamond gold chains, watches, and other jewelry to his attendees. Even Kim Kardashian was blown away by the flashy gifts and took to Instagram to say so. “Would you guys want to know what Scott has for his party favors? That’s what I want to show you guys. I’ve never heard of this before, party favors like this,” she said in a video on her IG story.

Disick then chimed in. “Everyone else has candy, I got ice,” he told the camera. You can see photos of Disick’s glitzy party favors below.

Disick spoiled himself with the birthday party, but his friends and family spoiled him as well. His girlfriend Amelia Hamlin gave him a new Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Disick was so excited he immediately took it out for a drive. Hamlin also celebrated Disick’s birthday by sharing a video kissing him to Instagram, captioning it: “Birthday cutie.”

Disick’s birthday was aviation themed and his birthday cake featured an image of an airplane along with script that read, “Disick Aviation.” Between throwing the bash of the century, and receiving a sweet new ride, Disick was surely flying high.