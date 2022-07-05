Congratulations to Sarah Levy! On Tuesday, July 5, the Schitt’s Creek star announced on Instagram that she and her husband Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first child together. She shared the update with a close-up photo of their baby’s feet.

“He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨,” Sarah captioned the photo.

Although she didn’t share more details, it seems Sarah may have honored her father and her Schitt's Creek co-star Eugene Levy with her baby's middle name: Eugene. How sweet is that?

According to People, Sarah and Outerbridge began dating in 2018 before marrying in 2021. A few days after the wedding, she captioned an Instagram photo of wedding polaroids from Oct. 16, 2021, “Bells are ringing.”

Sarah later announced on Instagram that she and her husband were expanding their family by debuting her baby bump. “We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she captioned a May 16 post, which featured a photo of her showing off her growing bump.

Under her Instagram post announcing the birth of baby James, so many celebrities congratulated the couple. “I’ll finally like a baby! (Minus a few select others),” Sarah’s brother and Schitt's Creek co-star Dan Levy joked.

“Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! ❤️ I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!” said her fellow Schitt’s Creek co-star Jennifer Robertson.

“Congratulations!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” journalist Katie Couric said.

Sarah acted alongside her father and brother on Schitt’s Creek from 2015 to 2020 where she starred as waitress Twyla Sands. Considering how close Sarah and her family are, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she revealed her baby’s middle name was, in fact, to honor her father.