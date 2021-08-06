When Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — taking home nine trophies and setting a new record for most wins for a comedy in a single year — it was a bittersweet moment. Despite demonstrating the show’s success, the win was a reminder that the comedy’s sixth season would also be its last. But luckily for fans, creators Eugene and Dan Levy haven’t forgotten about their favorite town just yet. The father and son duo are publishing a Schitt’s Creek book that’s sure to satisfy viewers' needs to catch up with David, Alexis, and the rest of the gang. The best part? You can order Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, like, now.

Premiering back in 2015 with little fanfare, the Pop TV sitcom would eventually become a viral hit and even beat out another fan-favorite on its final season, The Good Place, at the 2020 Emmys. A “rags to riches” story in reverse, Schitt’s Creek successfully managed to incorporate all the components of a great comedy show: It’s laugh-out-loud funny, heartwarming, and has memorable characters who grow and evolve throughout its six seasons. And these same characters will be front and center in the new book.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, will be published by Orion Publishing and will release on Oct. 26, 2021, so it’s the perfect holiday gift for the David and Alexis stans in your life. Described as a coffee table keepsake, the book will feature lavish pictures of the cast as well as in-depth character profiles. The book’s official description also states that major moments from David and Patrick’s first kiss will be included, as well as illustrated catalogs of David’s knits and Moira’s iconic wigs. Along with teasing other special behind-the-scenes moments, the book will also include a list of Moira’s special vocabulary words.

Although the book is not available yet, fans can preorder it today. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek is currently available for preorder at most major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books. It will be available in both hardcover and e-book format.