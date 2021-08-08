All anyone has been talking about recently is Netflix’s hottest new show Sex/Life. With the steamy sex scenes and undeniable sexual chemistry between its lead stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, it comes as no surprise that the gorgeous couple started dating in real life. The series, which dropped on Netflix in June 2021, follows Billie Connelly (Shahi), a suburban housewife who isn’t satisfied with her life or her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and finds herself fantasizing over the freedom she had with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos) when she lived in New York City. Her fantasy soon turns to reality, resulting in a love triangle fans can hardly get enough of. The on-screen connection between 41-year-old Shahi and 36-year-old Demos is so intense that it made its way off-screen too. Since meeting on set, Shahi and Demos have been inseparable, sharing Instagram stories and videos expressing their love. These aren’t the only signs things between the pair are getting serious. Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' relationship timeline is a whirlwind, and their love story will hopefully outlive their Netlix show.

September 2020: Shahi & Demos Meet On Set

On Sept. 22, 2020, Demos shared two backstage pictures of himself with Shahi on set, revealing their character’s names. “Billie and Brad,” he wrote.

In a video posted on Sex/Life’s official Instagram page, Shahi discussed the instant chemistry she felt with Demos when they met. “I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he’s tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, ‘Oh…okay,’” she said. “We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, ‘Oh, now I get why you’re Brad. Like he just owns that mysteriousness. He owns the darkness, but he’s also light at the same time. And I think it’s hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly. He is effortlessly cool.”

January 2021: Shahi & Demos Confirm Their Relationship

On Jan. 10, Demos made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable birthday message. He captioned a photo of the pair apple picking, “Happy bday my baby, I f*#kin love you. You’re everything.”

February 2021: Valentine’s Day Is For Lovers

The couple shared Valentine’s Day Instagram pictures, and they honestly couldn’t be any cuter. “My forever squeeze,” she wrote. “Happy Valentine’s baby @adam_demos.” Demos also shared a selfie of the lovebirds, captioned with a red heart emoji.

May 2021: Shahi Wrote Demos A Love Letter

On May 22, Shahi shared a love letter to Demos on Instagram, writing, “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.” Who said perfection doesn’t exist?

June 2021: Shahi Get’s Demos’ Initial Inked

On June 17, Shahi unveiled a brand new tattoo on her hand via Instagram. The simple micro-tattoo was the letter A, which fans immediately believed to be a tribute to Adam.

Later that month, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shahi confirmed that she and Demos were dating offscreen, but is keeping the details close to her chest. “It was great casting, I’ll put it that way,” she joked. “Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and that’s for me and him only, I’m very grateful that I met him,” she said. “I’m grateful to be on this ride in general, but to be able to share it with him is special as well.”

July 2021: Shahi Says She Was Blown Away By Demos

Shahi shared some intimate details about the couple with People . “I said, ‘Well, that’s a tall drink of water.’ When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more. … And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You’re only as good as your scene partner. He’s amazing in the show.”

Today, the couple is celebrating the show’s success — along with the evident success of their love lives — while taking selfies in front of the enormous Sex/Life billboard featured in Times Square.