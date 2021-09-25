SJP Shared A Beautiful Tribute To Her SATC Co-Star Willie Garson After His Death

The Sex and The City stars are sharing loving memories of a lost cast member. After the news of Willie Garson's death broke on Sept. 21, co-stars and fans alike remembered the man who played Stanford Blatch. Meanwhile, some people noticed that castmate Sarah Jessica Parker was notably silent about the sad news. After waiting to break her silence, Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram about Willie Garson's death is such a touching tribute.

Parker posted a tribute for her lost friend and castmate on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 24, explaining why she took a few days to say something. Garson, who was 57, passed away after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. "It's been unbearable," SJP began. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship," the actor explained alongside a photo of the pair wearing sunglasses and posing for the camera.

The Sex and The City actor shared a long friendship with Garson on- and off-screen. Garson appeared on the show as Stanford Blatch, starring alongside Parker as her stylish and witty best friend from 1998 to 2004. He was also set to reprise his role of Blatch on the upcoming SATC reboot And Just Like That and began filming before his death.

In the post, Parker shared a slew of other heartfelt moments from their years of friendship, calling it "a real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood." The actor added she and Garson shared "all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Parker went on to detail her grieving process. "I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with the blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface," SJP wrote. The actor also expressed her sadness for Garson's son Nathen before adding that the actor's last words to her were, "Great bangles all around."

"Godspeed Willie Garson.RIP. X, SJ," concluded the post.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Although SJP took a few days to get her thoughts together, her castmates were quick to post tributes in honor of Garson's life. A hint that Parker could not speak about Garson's death came with Chris Noth's Instagram post for the actor. Noth, who plays Mr. Big in the SATC universe, wrote "Willie" with a heart emoji and a broken heart emoji. In reply, SJP wrote, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, wrote on Twitter, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him."

Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte York on the show) also shared her sadness on Instagram. "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh," she said. "Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him," Davis said.

Davis additionally wrote to honor Garson's single fatherhood.

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, who isn't going to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot, wrote on Twitter in honor of Garson. "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo," she wrote.

As a final honor to Garson's work, you will be able to watch him appear in the pilot episode of And Just Like That, per IMDb. Since the reboot is still in production, the new show will likely also pay tribute to Garson and the beloved legacy of Stanford.