Even the most psychedelic highs have to eventually come to an end. And sadly, it’s looking like Euphoria may be approaching its final hit. Even before Season 3 premiered, there was a lot of speculation that the long-delayed chapter could be closing the book on HBO’s envelope-pushing drama. And now, creator Sam Levinson has confirmed he approached this season like it was the last one, so he’ll be at peace if it really is the conclusion.

Even though Euphoria Season 3 is already more than halfway over, HBO has yet to officially reveal if the story will continue or not. While the show’s status is up in the air, there has been a lot of chatter about this potentially being the last hoorah for Rue, Jules, and the rest of the troubled crew. Zendaya herself has said she thinks Season 3 is the end, adding that “closure is coming” during an interview about the release. HBO’s drama boss has also confirmed: “It’s been discussed that this is the end.”

Showrunner Sam Levinson has resisted giving a clear answer, but he did recently confirm that he would be content with Season 3’s finale also serving as the series finale. “I would say if they never let me come back, I’m happy with this,” Levinson told Variety on May 14. “I’m really proud of the way this season ends and, and where we were able to get to. I’m really excited by it. As a whole, I think we landed the plane in a really beautiful way.”

HBO

Levinson said that he has approached every season of the show with the mindset that it would be the last, so he’s prepared for a sudden cancelation.

“For the first season, it was a tough shoot. As I was writing it, I thought, ‘If they never let me come back, will I be happy?’ That’s how I approached Season 1, and then they let me come back for Season 2,” Levinson said. “I’ve always done every season like it could be the last season and if the story ended here, would I feel proud? Is it saying what I want it to say?”

The final episode of Euphoria Season 3 (which could end up being the series finale) will air on HBO on May 31.