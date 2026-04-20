Ryan Reynolds gave a sweet quote about his wife Blake Lively, amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. It all started back in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint against the It Ends With Us director. In it, she accused him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her. A month later, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds for defamation. Since then, this legal saga has gone through many different phases, all ahead of the trial start date on May 18.

Now, Reynolds is giving some insight into his relationship with Lively, addressing how his wife is handling the lawsuits. “You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life,” Reynolds said during an appearance on Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series, posted April 19. “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”

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In January, Lively opened up about her and Reynolds’ close partnership. "We talk shop all the time. We really are partners in everything just because we’re best friends," she said during an episode of WWD’s Beauty of Tomorrow podcast. "We talk shop about, like, if I make the coffee I’m like, ‘What did you like about that? What were the details?’ We’re very curious people."

"We become sort of possessed by something that we’re building or creating, something that inspires us," she added. "And that could be something very mundane or it can be our work. Our family is something we are eternally trying to figure out how to do better."

A few weeks later, Reyolds’ rep responded to an article from Puck News, titled, “Is Blake Really Unhireable — and Can Ryan Escape the Blast Radius?” In the statement, Reynolds’ rep defended the actor. “Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?” the statement read. “He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so. If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough.”

Reynolds’ rep added, “He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”