Justin Baldoni Admits "I F*cked Up" In Leaked Voice Note To Blake Lively

Even more has been revealed about an infamous meeting between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and a “megacelebrity friend” during the height of the It Ends With Us tension. On Jan. 27, Daily Mail published a nearly seven-minute voice note that Baldoni had allegedly sent to Lively after he had an unenthusiastic response to her rewrite of a pivotal scene in the movie. In the late-night voicemail, Baldoni apologized for not embracing Lively’s vision, admitting that he “f*cked up.”

To set the scene, this voice memo would have been sent shortly after a key event in Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively. In Baldoni’s filing, he described meeting with Lively in her penthouse, only to discover Reynolds and a “megacelebrity friend” of the couple had also shown up. He felt they were there to “pressure him” into using Lively’s rewritten version of the rooftop scene in the movie, which he had been “hesitant” about before. He then alleged that Lively referred to Reynolds and the other unnamed celebrity as her “dragons.”

In the newly released voice note (which can be heard in full on TMZ), Baldoni profusely apologizes for not initially going along with Lively’s rewrites. At the start of the message, he notes that it’s about 2 a.m.

“I want to start with an apology,” Baldoni says. “I'm really sorry. I for sure fell short. You worked really hard on that, and the way you framed it, and how that made you feel, I just want to say thank you for sharing that with me. That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability, and I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that's how you feel and share that with me, and I'm really sorry.”

“I f*cked up,” Baldoni continued. “That is a fail on my part. One thing you should know about me is I will admit and apologize when I fail. I am far from perfect; I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest. And I'm going to f*ck up. I'm going to say the wrong thing. I'm going to put my foot in my mouth. I'm going to piss you off, probably. But I will always apologize and find my way back to center. That is one thing I can assure you of.”

He went on to heap praise upon Reynolds and the other celebrity friend who backed Lively up. “You've got great friends if that's how you felt and they knew that,” he said. “We should all have friends like that. Aside from the fact that they're two of the most creative people on the planet, the three of you guys together is unbelievable. Talk about energy. Just a force, all three of you. But I just wanted you to know that I didn't need that, because it's really good. And it's going to make the movie sing, like you said. And I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you.”