Ryan Reynolds Got ~Candid~ About His Sex Life With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is well-known for his sense of humor, and, apparently, he’s down to clown about practically anything. Yep, Reynolds’ sense of humor doesn’t discriminate on NSFW topics, and in a new interview, he cracked a joke about his sex life with wife Blake Lively. TMI? Perhaps, but Reynolds is an open book and I’m here for it.

Reynolds made an impromptu appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10 in a late night show swap with Will Ferrell. (Ferrell went to Kimmel, where Reynolds was supposed to be.) But Reynolds was down for the last minute job and he brought his big sense of humor with him. True to form, Reynolds exercised his funny bone when asked about his wife.

"No personal questions, by the way, but Blake is great," Reynolds said when the talk show host asked about Lively. "The sex is totally normal."

Fallon appeared taken aback. "I wasn't going to ask that!" Fallon replied, before getting trolled by his guest even more. "Hey, hey, hey pump the sex brakes, Jimmy! No personal questions and you're going right in on it. Barbara Walters, easy!"

You can see Reynolds’ interview with Fallon below.

Reynolds has been cracking jokes left and right during his latest media tour. He appeared on The Today Show that same day and trolled fellow actor Paul Rudd on his recently appointed title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Reynolds received the same honor in 2010, and he had a bit of advice for his friend.

“I just heard about this this morning. I’m very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds said, evidently joking. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity.” He added, “Don’t blow this, Rudd. If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity.”

Whether it be an interview or on social media, Reynolds has no problem laying it all out on the table.